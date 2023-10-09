Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men from Charlotte faces longs lists of charges after they were arrested following a pursuit on I-85 in Rowan and Davidson counties on Friday morning.

According to the report, the incident began when a China Grove Police officer attempted to stop a gray Honda Civic on I-85 near mile marker 71 just after 2:20 a.m. The officer said the license tag on the Honda was obscured.

As he attempted to stop the car, the officer said the driver, now identified as Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, sped away going north.

A deputy with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit. He reported that the driver of the Honda was driving recklessly, making frequent lane changes, weaving in and out of traffic, and that the driver turned off the Honda’s lights in an attempt to get away.

Deputies say the Springs make a sudden exit off I-85 at exit 79, went up the ramp, traveled across the road ignoring the stop sign, then drove across to the entrance ramp and got back on I-85 headed north.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit as it headed into Davidson County.

Deputies say that the driver of the Honda sped through a construction zone where workers were on the job, knocking over several barrels in the road.

Springs then got off I-85 at exit 103 near Thomasville and turned right on Highway 109. As he attempted a turn onto Lee Road, deputies say Springs crashed the car into a ditch.

A Rowan Sheriff’s deputy who responded with a K-9 to that scene had to grab the dog and jump out of the way when the Honda rolled backwards down an embankment. The Honda struck the patrol car. No injuries were reported.

After a foot chase through the woods, the three men were apprehended.

Springs was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstruct/delay, drug possession, failure to stop for lights/sirens, felony flee to elude, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Timajia Lamonta Martin, 23, was charged with drug possession, resist/obstruct/delay, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen firearm.

A’vonne J’rell Williams, 22, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony larceny, conspiracy, and drug possession.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.