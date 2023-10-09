PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tabor City man charged after video surfaces online of dog being beaten
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a dog being beaten in Nakina last month.

Nicholas Demarion McGirt, of Tabor City, was charged with cruelty to animals on Oct. 6.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office began investigating last month after video surfaced online of a dog being beaten.

The dog’s owner said she let her chihuahua, Zani, out at around 6 p.m. so that he could “use the restroom.”

At 9 a.m. the following day, Zani was found dead in a nearby field, according to the incident report.

“A video surfaced showing the dog being beaten by [an 18 year old] and the video was recorded by a 16 yr old juvenile,” the incident report states.

The video was posted to social media, but has since been removed, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Nicholas Demarion McGirt, of Tabor City, was charged with cruelty to animals on Oct. 6.(CCSO)

