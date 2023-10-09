Strategic economic development plan for economic growth underway in Harrisburg

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - TPMA announced it has partnered with the Town of Harrisburg as their strategic consultant to develop a Strategic Economic Development Plan (SEDP) that will serve as a guide for the Town’s efforts to catalyze economic growth and development over the next 5 years.

According to a press release, this is an important milestone for the town in its efforts to foster growth and enhance quality of life for local residents.

“We are so excited to partner with the Town of Harrisburg and assist in the development of the Strategic Economic Development Plan. Harrisburg is growing fast and this could not be a better opportunity to hone in on local and regional assets to capitalize on the competitive edge Harrisburg possesses. Our team looks forward to serving the Town of Harrisburg and its stakeholders” says Kaycee Bunch, Senior Consultant at TPMA who is leading the project.

The SEDP is intended to be an action-oriented plan that will inform and guide Town officials, residents, property owners and developers in making sound policy and investment decisions which will lead to the expansion of the Town’s tax base and economic wealth.

“The Town of Harrisburg has been eager to kick off this economic development plan for some time,” said Rob Donham, Town Manager. “Our newly-adopted vision for the Town is that Harrisburg will be a distinctive, family-focused community where memories are made. By partnering with TPMA to evaluate our growth opportunities, the Town is bringing that vision to life, and achieving our goals of actively and responsibly planning for our future with compassion and respect for our heritage, while promoting and supporting a dynamic and responsive local economy.”

TPMA has developed a robust methodology to chart the Town’s current economic base, discover opportunities for economic expansion, and establish next steps for implementation. The SEDP is set to conclude in February 2024.

