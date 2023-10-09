Salisbury to host major regional rail discussion this week

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander will host municipal officials from across the region and state and Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner to learn more about opportunities for improvements to intercity passenger rail service.

Rail Response, an initiative of the North Carolina Metro Mayors Coalition, has organized the event as state officials seek funding through the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill to explore improvements to intercity passenger rail.

Potential improvements include those to existing routes that connect several cities and the expansion of routes to more areas of the state.

The meeting is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 12:15 p.m., at the Salisbury Train Depot, 215 Depot St., Salisbury.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.