Rock Hill School District files lawsuit against city over funding dispute

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill School District filed a lawsuit against the City of Rock Hill on Friday, asking the courts to assist the school district in enforcing a financial agreement the two agencies entered into in 2020.

The agreement, also known as the “Downtown TIF,” involves Tax Increment Financing (TIF).

According to the City of Rock Hill’s website, TIFs can be used to finance municipally-owned public improvements such as streets, sidewalks, utilities, landscaping, parks, public buildings and transit facilities within designated redevelopment areas.

Rock Hill currently has three active TIF districts: Textile Corridor, Downtown and Red River/Riverwalk. The city’s website said tax revenues generated in each district help fund capital projects within that district.

A press release from the school district said it has forfeited $85 million of tax income from the Knowledge Park area over a 30-year time period in exchange for a series of agreed-upon terms such as educational space in Knowledge Park for student education and experiences, help with zoning on a property that the district hopes to sell and renegotiation of utility rates, among others.

The district alleges that as of Friday, the City of Rock Hill has failed to report its spending of the school district’s money in a requested independent audit, the zoning issue is still not resolved and there is no opportunity for students to learn in a dedicated space in Knowledge Park.

Rock Hill School District also claims that the city has fraudulently overcharged the district for utilities in the sum of $23 million.

“The school district can be a partner in economic development when it benefits our students, but our only mission is to educate our students,” Helena Miller, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said in a press release. “The District’s goal is not being the financial mechanism for the City’s development projects. We are disappointed in the lack of follow-through from the City of Rock Hill, and are forced to take this step in order to protect the educational future of our students.”

The school district said it has previously partnered with the city in several TIFs.

“We entered this agreement in good faith, and it is heartbreaking to see our students being taken advantage of,” Miller said. “We have tried to work with city officials to resolve this over the past two years, and this is our last option to make sure our students are given what the agreement states they should be afforded.”

