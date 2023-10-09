Police: ‘Traffic hazard’ shuts down busy west Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A “traffic hazard” has a busy west Charlotte intersection closed on Monday, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the hazard has shut down Wilkinson Boulevard at Westerly Hills Drive.

Police said the closure is expected to last several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

