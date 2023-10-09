PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: ‘Traffic hazard’ shuts down busy west Charlotte intersection

Wilkinson Boulevard at Westerly Hills Drive is expected to be closed for hours.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A “traffic hazard” has a busy west Charlotte intersection closed on Monday, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the hazard has shut down Wilkinson Boulevard at Westerly Hills Drive.

Police said the closure is expected to last several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

