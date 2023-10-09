Police searching for vehicle involved in weekend hit-and-run in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in Rock Hill over the weekend.

The incident happened on Celanese Road near Riverview Road just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Police said a 26-year-old man was crossing Celanese Road outside of a crosswalk when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said the vehicle that hit the man, believed to be a dark-colored Dodge Charger, did not stop. Police believe the car may have damage to the front driver’s side headlight area.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7211.

