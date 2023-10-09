PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police searching for vehicle involved in weekend hit-and-run in Rock Hill

A man was hit while crossing Celanese Road early Saturday morning.
A man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a car while crossing Celanese Road early Saturday...
A man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a car while crossing Celanese Road early Saturday morning.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in Rock Hill over the weekend.

The incident happened on Celanese Road near Riverview Road just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Police said a 26-year-old man was crossing Celanese Road outside of a crosswalk when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said the vehicle that hit the man, believed to be a dark-colored Dodge Charger, did not stop. Police believe the car may have damage to the front driver’s side headlight area.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7211.

Related: Person arrested following deadly hit and run in southwest Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Traffic alert
Troopers: I-40 West reopen following fatal crash
2 shot and 1 dead in South Charlotte
Man hurt, woman killed in south Charlotte shooting, CMPD searching for a suspect
A domestic situation at the Springhill Suites by the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte left...
Charlotte security guard shoots man during domestic situation, officers say

Latest News

The plan will combine elements of the QC East and Eastland Yards Indoor Complex development...
Charlotte City Council to hear plan combining Eastland Yards proposals
A CMS father claims his son's school bus is so overcrowded that some students are left without...
‘It’s a humongous issue’: CMS family dealing with effects of overcrowded school bus
A monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Concord was spray-painted over the weekend.
Monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. vandalized in Concord
A monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Concord was spray-painted over the weekend.
Monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. vandalized in Concord