Police: Juveniles stopped in stolen car, handguns found

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four juveniles are accused of stealing a car from Charlotte and having handguns, Monroe Police Department confirmed Monday.

Officers say they tried around noon to stop a car that was reported stolen and seen on Concord Highway. The car didn’t stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office used a tire deflation device and helped Monroe police in taking all four juveniles into custody, officials say.

Today at 12:01 PM, officers attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Concord Hwy. The vehicle did not stop, and... Posted by Monroe Police Department on Monday, October 9, 2023

[Read also: Juvenile arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, guns]

They were also found to be in possession of two handguns.

Because of their age, identifying information won’t be released. They will face criminal charges through the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to police.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.