People in Charlotte community with ties to Israel and Palestine react to deadly conflict

By Lowell Rose
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People around the world are reacting to the conflict unfolding between Hamas and Israel, the militant group launched a series of attacks on Israel killing at least a thousand people.

The conflict has seen innocent people on both sides of the boarder scrabbling for safety.

People with connection in Israel and Gaza are heart broken by the deadly conflict. It’s a complicated war with multiple sides, but one thing is clear, the Jewish and Muslim communities in Charlotte want peace.

“It’s such a sad traumatizing event for all of humanity,” said Robert Adler ‘Chef Ernie’, who has family in Israel.

The Charlotte chef is saddened by the war between Israel and Hamas. Adler is shocked by the innocent lives lost, especially since he has immediate and extended family in Israel.

“It’s a terrible feeling, something that hopefully my kids hopefully after this pass will never have to see again,” said Adler, “we have a lot of extended family there, some who left and settled there after WWII and the Holocaust, some who come from other countries since then.”

Adler connected WBTV with his sister Janet Zuckerman who is visiting Jerusalem right now.

Janet Zuckerman, who is visiting Israel said, ‘sirens went off and we had to run to the bomb shelter.”

Zuckerman and her family have been taken cover multiples over the past few days because of fighting.

“For about 5 hours we were in and out of the bomb shelter, rockets kept coming over and thank God the Iron Dome got the rockets and nothing really hit Jerusalem proper,” said Zuckerman.

Her son-in-law was just drafted into the military reserves in Israel because of the conflict.

“Very scary because this is almost like a gorilla war, it’s not the typical war that people are used to, these terrorists are coming in and they’re killing police officers and dressing up as police officers, and then going around and shooting people and stabbing people,” said Zuckerman.

WBTV talked to the Islamic Center of Charlotte. A spokesperson said they are also heartbroken by the war.

“What you’re seeing now is a reaction to what you don’t see on television with all of the oppression, and kidnapping of the Palestinians,” said Jibril Hough, a spokesperson for the Islamic Center of Charlotte.

The Muslim community is against the violent actions by the Hamas militants and the killing of innocent civilians. Currently, some in the Muslim community believe support is one-sided for Israel only.

Hough added, “we do pray for peace, we pray for just peace, but we pray for a peace on both sides, a peace just for Israelis is not a peace.”

“Our short-term prayer is just for peace on both sides for a calm, for our long-term prayer is for just peace, a peace that includes the Palestinians, not just the Israelis, not just for Jews, the Palestinians who are actually you know, Muslim and Christian,” said Hough, “a peace just for Israelis is not a peace.”

Hough said the Palestinian community in Charlotte will hold a demonstration this weekend concerning the conflict happening in Gaza and Israel.

“We’ve got to find a way as human beings to just get along and just live peacefully, and live together, and it’s so sad that this is happening yet again,” said Adler.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

