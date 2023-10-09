PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala travels home with team after going to hospital with neck injury

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half...
Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was released from a hospital and traveled home with the team after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. He was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart. Zavala was taken to a hospital, where he was alert and able to move all extremities.

“We think it was a bad stinger, but our medical staff is always going to take every precaution to protect our players,” Panthers coach Frank Reich said after Detroit’s 42-24 win.

Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart before Zavala was removed from the field.

The Lions left their sideline in a show of support for Zavala, who drew cheers from the crowd as he was taken for further evaluation.

Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field.

The Panthers drafted Zavala in the fourth round out of North Carolina State.

Nash Jensen, an undrafted rookie from North Dakota State, filled in for Zavala at left guard.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Traffic alert
Troopers: I-40 West reopen following fatal crash
Tim Reid
Iredell County pool contractor arrested again
CMS said four students were involved.
Fight breaks out at North Mecklenburg High School football game
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game

Latest News

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game...
Bryce Young doesn’t make excuses for his performance as Panthers fall to 0-5 with loss to Lions
At 0-4, confidence is pretty low in the Carolina Panthers locker room. On the surface, it could...
At 0-4, Carolina Panthers still looking to gain confidence
The Carolina Panthers remain winless on the year after blowing a 10-point lead to the Vikings.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young struggles again, dejected after Panthers fall into 0-4 hole
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus...
No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggles yet again, dejected after Panthers fall into 0-4 hole