New restaurant brings the French countryside to Charlotte

Coquette looks to offer the sit-and-stay-awhile ambiance of an old-world buvette.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Having started with the patisserie and desserts, then opening for dinner, Charlotte’s new French-style restaurant is excited to serve the Queen City.

Open for just a few weeks now, Coquette combines the elegance and intimacy of an old-world French home with the casual nature of a neighborhood eatery.

Guests can now enjoy Coquette in the morning, noon and night. The patisserie portion of the restaurant is a destination for traditional French pastries and espresso drinks beginning at 8 a.m.

They offer lunch during the week, brunch on the weekends, and dinner Tuesday through Saturday evenings.

Coquette also begins monthly wine classes this month, each month having a different theme.

This morning Executive Chef Cristian Medrano visited QC Life to cook some of their premier dishes and talk about the new Charlotte eatery.

