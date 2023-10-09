New restaurant brings the French countryside to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Having started with the patisserie and desserts, then opening for dinner, Charlotte’s new French-style restaurant is excited to serve the Queen City.

Open for just a few weeks now, Coquette combines the elegance and intimacy of an old-world French home with the casual nature of a neighborhood eatery.

Guests can now enjoy Coquette in the morning, noon and night. The patisserie portion of the restaurant is a destination for traditional French pastries and espresso drinks beginning at 8 a.m.

They offer lunch during the week, brunch on the weekends, and dinner Tuesday through Saturday evenings.

Coquette also begins monthly wine classes this month, each month having a different theme.

This morning Executive Chef Cristian Medrano visited QC Life to cook some of their premier dishes and talk about the new Charlotte eatery.

