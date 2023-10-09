PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Murder suspect appears in court; questions remain after north Charlotte Wendy’s shooting

Christopher Franks was appointed a public defender.
The 21-year-old accused of shooting and killing his co-worker at a Charlotte Wendy’s last week...
The 21-year-old accused of shooting and killing his co-worker at a Charlotte Wendy’s last week appeared before a judge Monday for a first appearance.(Hamilton, Brandon | WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 21-year-old accused of shooting and killing his co-worker at a north Charlotte Wendy’s last week appeared before a judge Monday for a first appearance.

Christopher Franks was appointed a public defender.

According to jail records, bond is currently at $0.

“Why do we need to take a gun to work and we work in fast food? Why?” asked Will Adams. “What are you accomplishing? By pulling this gun out and pulling this trigger?”

Franks, police say, shot and killed 19-year-old J’Karri Anderson on Friday at the Wendy’s on West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

“J’Karri was definitely on that road as a kid who wanted to do something different in life. As you see he had a job,” Adams said.

In a press release, CMPD says Franks, “arrived at the CMPD Law Enforcement Center requesting to speak to detectives. Upon detectives concluding their interview with Franks, he was placed under arrest and charged with murder.”

“Here it is, you’re looking at two kids, two Black teens...youth at work. First think you think is ‘great.’ But then you realize this incident happens at work. This young man has a gun at work,” Adams.

Adams, the founder of Team TruBlue, says Anderson served as a big brother with the organization. Team TruBlue is a Charlotte non-profit working to stop the violence.”

“J’Karri was one of the ones when we went out to talk to the youth, especially around his area, he would talk to the youth for us because it’s important we instill in the younger adults that can reach the ones younger than them because they’re actually looking at them growing up,” Adams said.

Now, the youth who looked up to him forced to learn a tragic life lesson about the impact of gun violence.

