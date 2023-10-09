Multi-vehicle crash closes part of I-85 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed part of I-85 in northeast Charlotte on Monday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the incident has closed two lanes on the northbound side between Mallard Creek Road and I-485.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the crash should clear around 3 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Firefighters said to expect significant delays in the area and to use caution around emergency personnel.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

