Multi-vehicle crash closes part of I-85 in northeast Charlotte
The crash happened on I-85 North near I-485.
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed part of I-85 in northeast Charlotte on Monday afternoon.
The Charlotte Fire Department said the incident has closed two lanes on the northbound side between Mallard Creek Road and I-485.
The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the crash should clear around 3 p.m.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Firefighters said to expect significant delays in the area and to use caution around emergency personnel.
