Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System in the early morning hours of Oct. 7.

According to Statesville officials, it happened around 4:25 a.m. after a patient, Dezire Goldman, left the hospital. The ambulance was parked near the emergency department’s door.

[See also: Stolen ambulance leads to multi-county chase]

The ambulance was later found by the Mooresville Police Department, leading to a pursuit. Goldman was eventually caught and charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist/obstruct/delay.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department also obtained a warrant specifically for the theft of the ambulance, which was also served by Mooresville officers with their charges.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.