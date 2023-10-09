PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase

He faces charges from two police departments.
Dezire Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Dezire Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.(Mooresville Police Department)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System in the early morning hours of Oct. 7.

According to Statesville officials, it happened around 4:25 a.m. after a patient, Dezire Goldman, left the hospital. The ambulance was parked near the emergency department’s door.

[See also: Stolen ambulance leads to multi-county chase]

The ambulance was later found by the Mooresville Police Department, leading to a pursuit. Goldman was eventually caught and charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist/obstruct/delay.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department also obtained a warrant specifically for the theft of the ambulance, which was also served by Mooresville officers with their charges.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
2 shot and 1 dead in South Charlotte
Man hurt, woman killed in south Charlotte shooting, CMPD searching for a suspect
Traffic alert
Troopers: I-40 West reopen following fatal crash
A domestic situation at the Springhill Suites by the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte left...
Charlotte security guard shoots man during domestic situation, officers say

Latest News

Police will implement specifically-designated patrols at religious sites across Charlotte.
CMPD ‘monitoring’ effects of attack on Israel in Charlotte, implementing patrols
The plan will combine elements of the QC East and Eastland Yards Indoor Complex development...
Charlotte City Council to hear plan combining Eastland Yards proposals
Huntersville community praying for safe return of 17-year-old
Huntersville community praying for safe return of missing 17-year-old
Corridors Connect striving to improve Charlotte neighborhoods that have dealt with crime
Corridors Connect striving to improve Charlotte neighborhoods that have dealt with crime
A CMS father claims his son's school bus is so overcrowded that some students are left without...
‘It’s a humongous issue’: CMS family dealing with effects of overcrowded school bus