Monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. vandalized in Concord

The monument was spray-painted late Saturday night, officials said.
A monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Concord was spray-painted over the weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The mayor of Concord issued a strong message after a monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was vandalized over the weekend.

Officials said the monument on Cabarrus Avenue was vandalized around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday when it was spray-painted by an unknown person or group.

“The Martin Luther King Jr. Monument is a symbol of hope and justice, and the desecration of this cherished memorial has no place in our city,” Mayor Bill Dusch said. “The Concord Police Department is working to catch whoever is responsible and we implore anyone with information to contact police.”

City officials said crews worked through the night to clean the monument, and were able to remove the paint from the polished granite surfaces, but that more work is needed to clean the natural granite.

Until the work is completely cleaned, officials said the monument will stay covered.

Anyone with information related to the vandalism is urged to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000, or the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

