Man arrested after allegedly robbing Rock Hill bank

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Rock Hill last month.
The Rock Hill Police Department said the TD Bank on Mills Park Drive was robbed on Sept. 19.
Police said a man, who has since been identified as 53-year-old Wesley Todd McCracken, walked up to the teller line and asked for money. When the teller asked for an account number, McCracken allegedly said the incident was a robbery.
Officers said he did not show or indicate he had a weapon, but that the teller got another nearby employee and ran into a room, locking the door behind them.
McCracken then left the bank, and a subsequent search to find him was unsuccessful.
A tip from the community helped identify McCracken as a suspect.
He was later arrested at a Quality Inn hotel and charged with strong armed robbery.
