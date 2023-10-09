PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man arrested after allegedly robbing Rock Hill bank

Police said Wesley Todd McCracken robbed the TD Bank on Mills Park Drive on Sept. 19.
Wesley Todd McCracken
Wesley Todd McCracken(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Rock Hill last month.

The Rock Hill Police Department said the TD Bank on Mills Park Drive was robbed on Sept. 19.

Police said a man, who has since been identified as 53-year-old Wesley Todd McCracken, walked up to the teller line and asked for money. When the teller asked for an account number, McCracken allegedly said the incident was a robbery.

Officers said he did not show or indicate he had a weapon, but that the teller got another nearby employee and ran into a room, locking the door behind them.

McCracken then left the bank, and a subsequent search to find him was unsuccessful.

A tip from the community helped identify McCracken as a suspect.

He was later arrested at a Quality Inn hotel and charged with strong armed robbery.

Related: Police: Employees lock themselves in room during Rock Hill bank robbery

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
2 shot and 1 dead in South Charlotte
Man hurt, woman killed in south Charlotte shooting, CMPD searching for a suspect
Traffic alert
Troopers: I-40 West reopen following fatal crash
A domestic situation at the Springhill Suites by the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte left...
Charlotte security guard shoots man during domestic situation, officers say

Latest News

The plan will combine elements of the QC East and Eastland Yards Indoor Complex development...
Charlotte City Council to hear plan combining Eastland Yards proposals
Huntersville community praying for safe return of 17-year-old
Huntersville community praying for safe return of missing 17-year-old
Police will implement specifically-designated patrols at religious sites across Charlotte.
CMPD ‘monitoring’ effects of attack on Israel in Charlotte, implementing patrols
Corridors Connect striving to improve Charlotte neighborhoods that have dealt with crime
Corridors Connect striving to improve Charlotte neighborhoods that have dealt with crime
A CMS father claims his son's school bus is so overcrowded that some students are left without...
‘It’s a humongous issue’: CMS family dealing with effects of overcrowded school bus