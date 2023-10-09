PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Making pumpkin-themed cocktails with Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

With fall in full swing, there’s no better time to have a pumpkin-themed drink.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall is in full swing, which means there’s no better time to have a pumpkin-themed cocktail.

Amanda Britton, beverage director for Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails, came by the QC Kitchen to mix us up some, and also made some original pumpkin spice syrup.

The recipe for the syrup as well as the cocktails themselves can be found below.

Pumpkin Spice Syrup:

  • Ingredients:
    • 2.5 cups Light Brown Sugar (packed)
    • 1 can Pumpkin Puree
    • 3 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
    • 1.5 cups water
    • ¼ tsp Vanilla Extract
  • Directions:
    • Place water in a small saucepan.
    • Add the brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer, whisking occasionally.
    • Let simmer for 2 minutes to let all of the sugar dissolve and the spice to perfume the syrup.
    • Reduce the heat to low and whisk in the pumpkin puree until smooth (do not let boil). Remove from the heat.
    • Allow to cool before storing. Will last 2-3 weeks

Gourd Vibes Only:

  • Ingredients:
    • 1.5 oz Vodka
    • 1 oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup
    • .5 oz Ginger Liqueur
    • .5 oz Milk of Choice
    • 1.5 oz Espresso
  • Directions:
    • Shake & Strain into Coupe Glass Garnish with Pumpkin Spice & Espresso Jack O Lantern

Headless Horseman:

  • Ingredients:
    • 2 oz Bourbon or Rye Whiskey
    • .75 oz Pumpkin Pie Syrup
    • 3-4 Dashes Angostura Bitters
  • Directions:
    • Stir & strain over a large cube in a Rocks Glass
    • Smoke with cinnamon & garnish with cinnamon stick

Trick or Tiki:

  • Ingredients:
    • 1.5 oz Dark Rum
    • .5 oz Falernum
    • 1 oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup
    • 1 oz Cream of Coconut
    • .5 oz Maple
    • .5 Orange Juice
  • Directions:
    • Shake & Strain over pebble ice Garnish with Angostura Bitters & Pumpkin Candy

