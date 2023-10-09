PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Major airlines suspend flights to Israel due to intensifying conflict

American, Delta and United airlines have each temporarily suspended flights to Israel.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several major airlines have paused all travel to and from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel following an attack on the Middle-Eastern country over the weekend.

According to travel alerts from American, Delta and United airlines, each have temporarily suspended flights to Israel.

The suspended flights come after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday.

In the initial attack, Israeli officials said that at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 were hurt in the attack. Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, also took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive.

In the time since, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared Israel to be at war. Since Saturday, at least 1,200 civilians have been killed in subsequent strikes.

As a result of the conflict, airlines from across the world have changed and suspended flight schedules to the area.

Delta and United airlines said their flights to Tel Aviv are suspended through at least Oct. 14. American Airlines is also making changes that could affect flight schedules for a couple weeks.

Information on change fees and trip rescheduling can be found at each airlines’ website.

