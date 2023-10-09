‘It’s a humongous issue’: CMS family dealing with effects of overcrowded school bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in Charlotte are still scrambling to get to and from school amidst a bus driver shortage.

The issue has left one Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parent claiming there is not enough room for his son on the school bus.

Mitchell Stover said he reached out to the district’s transportation department for help and said the problem was not been resolved, so he contacted WBTV.

Stover’s son is a freshman at West Meck High School, and said that since school started, he has gotten a call from his son almost everyday asking if he can pick him up after school.

They said the issue is not that his son does not want to ride the bus, but that he can’t find a seat on the bus.

“For the past several weeks he calls,” Stover said. “He gets onto the bus, his class is on the far end of the school, and by the time he gets to the bus, it’s standing room only. He can’t sit down anywhere unless it’s three or four to a seat. Or standing up in the middle and just holding on.”

His son took a picture, showing just how packed the bus was, with students standing in the aisle and no seats available.

Overcrowded CMS bus (Mitchell Stover)

“It’s a humongous issue, even with us just being a few minutes down the street,” Stover said. “I can only imagine if other kids live further away. I’m just glad that I’m able to get him.”

The district advises families to reach out to the transportation department when they have issues with the buses.

Stover said that is easier said than done.

“It took several phone calls to even get to talk to somebody about it,” he said.

Once Stover got someone on the phone, he said he was told there was a policy change which added students to his son’s school bus. However, the executive director of transportation for CMS, Adam Johnson, said that is not the case.

In fact, Johnson said there was no policy change, and that too many students were riding the bus because some days there simply are not enough bus drivers.

“What we often do, just if there’s a shortage, to make sure all the kids can get home in a timely manner, we may have to split buses up between two or three other buses in order to get all the kids off the lot,” Johnson said.

According to the district, only 52 students are allowed on Stover’s bus at a time. However, Johnson said more than 55 kids were riding that bus, but did not specify exactly how many or for how long.

WBTV asked him who is responsible for making sure too many kids don’t get on a bus each day.

“We tell our drivers to count their students as they board the bus,” Johnson said. “If they’re ever in a situation that they’re overcrowded, they radio the office and ask for assistance.”

Johnson said the district has spoken with Stover’s bus driver about what to do if this happens again.

“That’s now fixed,” he said. “That bus will have a lead driver permanently assigned until a new driver is hired and we’ll be back to the regular assigned count which would be between 40 and 45 students.”

Despite the supposed fix, the photo Stover’s son took showed the bus after Johnson said the district spoke with the bus driver and resolved the issue.

Stover said there were less kids on the bus after WBTV spoke with CMS, but said he is still picking his son up from school a few times a week.

