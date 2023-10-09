PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flapjack Bear dies after severe case of pneumonia; other cubs at risk

Flapjack Bear was given antibiotics and was sedated in an effort to help it recover. ABR officials said he eventually stopped breathing and could not be resuscitated.(Appalachian Bear Rescue)
By Avery Jordan and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Flapjack Bear died after a difficult week of pneumonia, and other cubs in the habitat could also be at risk, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue.

The rescue said curators noticed that Flapjack Bear was having difficulty breathing Tuesday.

Doctors did a full workup on the bear Friday, including X-rays, and saw it had severe pneumonia in both lungs.

Flapjack Bear was given antibiotics and sedated in an effort to help it recover. ABR officials said it eventually stopped breathing and could not be resuscitated.

Doctors said the pneumonia is contagious, and the other cubs in the habitat could have the same problem as Flapjack Bear. ABR said they are monitoring the situation closely.

The rescue said it’s unclear what caused Flapjack Bear to get sick so quickly.

It has moved the other five cubs that shared the enclosure with Flapjack Bear to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for examinations and treatment.

ABR said that after examinations and treatment, doctors determined there is a bacterial infection but are unsure what bacteria it is yet.

All bear cubs have been separated and are under observation. ABR said it has never encountered anything like this in its 27 years of existence.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

