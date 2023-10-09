PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First-ever Ballantyne Brunch Festival held this past weekend

The first-of-its-kind festival raised money for rare pediatric cancer research.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Isabella Santos Foundation (ISF) and The Amp Ballantyne have announced a partnership to host the first-ever Ballantyne Brunch Festival.

This event, presented by Hendrick Automotive Group Luxury Dealerships, was a day filled with entertainment, with the goal of contributing to the ISF’s mission of increasing funding for rare pediatric cancer research.

The brunch was the first festival held at the newly opened Amp Ballantyne. Attendees enjoyed a day with live music, brunch bites, specialty drinks and an array of family-friendly activities. Kid-friendly activities such as a bounce house, TopCats, Sir Purr, and yard games will be at the festival for the youngest guests to enjoy.

New Local, an award-winning pop and rock band from Charlotte, also played live music for the event.

