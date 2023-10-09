PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fire Truck Parade coming to Kannapolis on Friday

By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The popular annual Fire Truck Parade rolls off in Kannapolis this week on Friday.

Firefighters will be collecting canned food donations for Cooperative Christian Mission from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

The Fire Truck Parade will begin at 6 p.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus. Bring a chair and enjoy seeing fire trucks, old and new, from departments throughout the region.

If you have a fire truck and want to join the parade, contact Deputy Chief Kirk Beard at kbeard@kannapolisnc.gov.

