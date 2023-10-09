PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dry weather continues through midweek as temperatures warm back up

Temperatures will warm up Monday before getting even warmer midweek.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will get off to a cool start after ending the weekend with some chilly temperatures.

Morning lows on Monday bottomed out in the 30s and 40s across the area, and highs will only make it to the lower 70s in Charlotte.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up some on Tuesday and through the middle part of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday.

Rain chances will also hold off until Friday, giving another dry week before scattered showers and storms return.

