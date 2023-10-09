Dracula coming to the stage at Jesse C. Carson High School

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Theater Department at Jesse C. Carson High School in Rowan County is embracing the spooky season with its own production of Dracula.

“These actors and actresses are doing a freakishly amazing job bringing the suspense and scare to the stage,” a news release said.

The play adaptation of the classic Bram Stoker novel will be presented on Thursday, October 26, Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, at 7:00 p.m. A matinee performance will be presented on Sunday, October 29, at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are available here. Parental guidance is suggested due to elements of horror and the supernatural.

