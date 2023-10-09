PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Corridors Connect striving to improve Charlotte neighborhoods that have dealt with crime

By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, many organizations and groups came together to shed light on communities that have had their share of crime.

“So we decided to do Corridors Connect so that we could meet people where they live, talk to residents and really understand what’s going on in the neighborhood and also build a bridge and build trust with the community,” Monica Carney Holmes said.

Holmes is the executive manager of Corridors of Opportunity for the City of Charlotte. She said Corridors Connect has a goal of building relationships and strengthening the community.

For the next two weekends in October, there will be celebrations of community by turning a one-mile stretch of neighborhood street into a park for a day, with several city businesses and organizations joining in on the fun.

Some people living in Charlotte shared that events like these are important in changing communities.

“To bring them into a Black neighborhood in Charlotte, I think it could bring the community together as well as bring people who don’t live in the community to know that it’s safe to come to neighborhoods like this and you can bring your kids and it’s family-friendly,” Krystle Ogando said.

Holmes hopes Corridor Connect will bring more positivity to areas that tend to get a negative narrative.

“We are really working hard to show people that we are investing in places that have not been invested in for a long time and we want to change that dynamic,” she said.

The Corridors Connect group will meet again on the next two Sundays in various neighborhoods. For more information on when and where click here.

