CMPD ‘monitoring’ effects of attack on Israel in Charlotte, implementing patrols

Police will implement specifically-designated patrols at religious sites across Charlotte.
By Faith Alford
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After attacks on Israel over the weekend, authorities at home are taking action to protect members of the Jewish faith.

According to JewishNC.org, about 15,000 Jewish followers live in Charlotte. There are also many Muslims who also worship across the city.

In order to keep peace between the faiths, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they are being proactive.

The police department said it is working with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to monitor the situation.

Officers will also be designated to patrol all synagogues and mosques within the area.

CMPD is also getting in touch with local religious organizations to make sure they are having conversations about any safety concerns they may have.

At this time, though, CMPD said there have been no credible threats to any locations or people in Charlotte related to the overseas conflict.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is personally impacted by this ongoing international situation,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said in a statement. “CMPD is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens within our community, and we will not tolerate any criminal threats or actions against these communities.”

Police said anyone with any information about potential threats should call 911 immediately.

