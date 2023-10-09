Charlotte City Council to hear plan combining Eastland Yards proposals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The saga will continue Monday night over what to do with part of the Eastland Mall redevelopment.

At the end of August, the Charlotte City Council was supposed to choose between two final proposals for the space, deciding what would be done with the nearly 30 acres of space. Instead, the council asked city staff to come up with a plan combining the proposals.

The proposals were QC East, an outdoor entertainment space with athletic fields and a concert venue, and Eastland Yards Indoor Complex, with soccer fields, basketball courts, an ice skating rink and a hotel.

City staff was given 45 days to come up with its plan.

The major project will be built on the east side of the property, and has sparked debate between city council, city staff and neighbors for months now.

Earlier this year, the jobs and economic committee recommended the city go with QC East, but most neighbors preferred the Eastland Yards Indoor Complex because they claim it has something to offer everyone.

Monday’s meeting will offer a glimpse at what the city’s combination plan will look like.

If it seems desirable, City Council could make a final decision about whether to move forward with it.

