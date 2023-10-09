PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham

Paisley Grayson
Paisley Grayson(Durham PD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WECT) - An AMBER Alert was issued at 3:51 p.m. on Monday for Paisley Grayson, who is currently being searched for by the Durham Police Department.

She is 4 years old, 3 feet tall and about 30 pounds. She has orange hair and blue eyes and is believed to be wearing white jean shorts and a plain white t-shirt.

Officials believe she may be with Mitchell Grayson, a 37-year-old man who is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and may be wearing a gray hoodie with black work pants. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

The address given is 804 Angier Ave., Durham. They may have left in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro van with NC plate HFS7433 with “take a picture it will last longer” written on the back. They may be headed to Moravian Falls in North Carolina or South Carolina.

“If you have any information regarding this case, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4434, or call 911 or* HP,” the AMBER Alert states.

