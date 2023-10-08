Stolen car leads to pursuit and charges in southern Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in China Grove made an arrest following the pursuit of a vehicle that they say had been stolen out of Landis.

The driver, Devan Allen Brown, 30, faces a long list of charges that include larceny of a motor vehicle, simple assault, injury to personal property, possession of a stolen vehicle, impaired driving, injury to real property, resist/obstruct/delay, driving while license revoked, and felony flee to elude arrest.

Bond for Brown as set at $42,500. He is due to appear in court on October 16.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning a China Grove police officer saw the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. That turned into a pursuit on Highway 29 South. The car then reportedly crashed. Brown then turned around and headed north while driving in the southbound lanes.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy joined the pursuit, according to the report. The deputy was able to stop the car using a pit maneuver. Brown was then apprehended after attempting to run from the scene.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.