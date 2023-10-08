PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 1 dead after assault in southwest Charlotte neighborhood

This is an active investigation.
A shooting Saturday night in southwest Charlotte turned into a homicide Sunday morning after...
A shooting Saturday night in southwest Charlotte turned into a homicide Sunday morning after police say the victim died of his injuries at an area hospital.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting Saturday night in southwest Charlotte turned into a homicide Sunday morning after police say the victim died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they were called out to the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue, close to Clanton Park, for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

When they arrived, they found Maurice Moore had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital and died early Sunday morning, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

