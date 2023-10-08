Man hurt, woman killed in south Charlotte shooting, CMPD searching for a suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were on the scene of a homicide at the 10500 block of Park Crossing Drive in South Charlotte.

Officials say a man and a woman were shot around 5:30 p.m. and that it appeared the man and woman were in a car together when they were shot.

CMPD also shared that someone drove the woman to the hospital where she died, and the man remained on the scene and was transported by MEDIC.

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera told WBTV they heard several gunshots and came out to see a man lying in the street screaming.

The neighbors also said they were shocked to see anything like this happen in the usually quiet neighborhood.

Investigators say a lot of this case is unknown at this time, but they do believe that the man and woman victims knew each other.

“I mean it’s disheartening. Unfortunately, it’s becoming too common, and so we don’t have the answers and as long as people continue to use their guns to solve their disagreements we’re gonna keep standing here having these conversations,” said Major Bryley

Police say they are looking for a suspect. They are hoping that doorbell cameras or street cameras can help them get a description of the suspect’s car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dudley is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

