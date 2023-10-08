PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Falling into fall weather across the Charlotte area

This dry and tranquil pattern will continue into the start of the work week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall is here! We’re going to wrap up this weekend with plenty of sunshine, but high temperatures will only make it into the 50s and 60s today.

  • Today: Cooler, sunny
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, mild, & dry
  • Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer.

Tonight will be another clear and chilly night with lows ranging from the 30s in the mountains to 40s in Charlotte.

This dry and tranquil pattern will continue into the start of the work week. With high pressure parked over the southeast, Monday and Tuesday look mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday night into Friday, the chances for showers will return; Friday’s highs will top out in the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances next 7 days
Rain chances next 7 days(First Alert Weather)

Next weekend also looks dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.     

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

