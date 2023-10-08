Falling into fall weather across the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall is here! We’re going to wrap up this weekend with plenty of sunshine, but high temperatures will only make it into the 50s and 60s today.

Today: Cooler, sunny

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild, & dry

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer.

Tonight will be another clear and chilly night with lows ranging from the 30s in the mountains to 40s in Charlotte.

This dry and tranquil pattern will continue into the start of the work week. With high pressure parked over the southeast, Monday and Tuesday look mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday night into Friday, the chances for showers will return; Friday’s highs will top out in the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances next 7 days (First Alert Weather)

Next weekend also looks dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

