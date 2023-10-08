PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
City of Kannapolis Fire Department welcomes new class of firefighters

The new firefighters have completed three weeks of familiarization training with the city of...
The new firefighters have completed three weeks of familiarization training with the city of Kannapolis.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department welcomes eight new firefighters. They have completed three weeks of familiarization training with the city as each of them were already certified as Emergency Medical Technicians and Firefighters with previous experience at other departments.

Graham Abbuhl, who lives in Gold Hill and has been a firefighter for seven years and previously served for the Town of Landis. He is assigned to Fire Station 5 on C Shift.

Brayden Griffith joins Kannapolis after serving with the Albemarle Fire Department for two years. He is assigned to Fire Station 2 on A Shift.

Matthew Chunn is a native of Blue Springs, MS. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps he moved to North Carolina where he previously worked for the Albemarle Fire Department. He is assigned to Fire Station 2 on B Shift.

Joseph Collins has been a firefighter since 2019 when he joined the Bostian Heights Volunteer Fire Department. He also volunteers at the Rockwell Rural, China Grove and Spencer Fire Departments. He is assigned to Fire Station 4 on B Shift.

Garrett Credle is a native of Kannapolis and was a member of the Kannapolis Fire Explorers Program throughout high school. He previously served at the Belmont Fire Department. He is assigned to Fire Station 3 on B Shift.

Avery Kendall is a native of Mount Pleasant. He previously worked for Cabarrus County EMS and works with both the Allen and Midland Fire Departments. He is assigned to Fire Station 3 on C Shift.

Justin Ramsey is a native of Hickory where he started his firefighting career in 2018. He was previously employed by the Lenoir Fire Department. He is assigned to Fire Station 4 on A Shift.

Cody Martin has four years of experience as a firefighter and previously served with the Salisbury Fire Department. He is assigned to Fire Station 3 on A Shift.

