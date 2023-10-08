PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte security guard shoots man during domestic situation, officers say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man involved in a domestic situation was shot at a hotel near the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte early Sunday morning by a security guard.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called out around 5:30 a.m. to the 300 block of East Fifth Street for a man pointing a gun at a woman.

Before officers were able to get to the scene, the caller said that gunshots had been fired.

An investigation revealed a security guard shot the man who was allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. The man was injured but is expected to be OK.

Officers said they were not looking for any other subjects and that the security guard is cooperating.

