Arrest made after man killed during shooting at north Charlotte Wendy’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened at a Wendy’s on W.T. Harris Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found J’Karri Marquise Anderson had been shot. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died.

CMPD said the incident started inside of the Wendy’s and involved two employees -- Anderson and Christopher Franks.

Christopher Franks (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Following an interview the next day with Franks, he was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Pearson is the lead detective assigned to this case.

People can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers with tips at 704-334-1600 or submit tips online.

