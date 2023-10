The Weddington Warriors opened up Southern Carolina play with a convincing 36-12 win over the Porter Ridge Pirates Friday night.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Weddington Warriors opened up Southern Carolina play with a convincing 36-12 win over the Porter Ridge Pirates Friday night.

The Warriors (6-1, 1-0) will face 8-0 Sun Valley at home next week, while the Pirates (5-2, 0-1) has a home matchup with Cuthbertson as conference play rolls on.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.