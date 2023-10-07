PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Three displaced after Kershaw County mobile home fire

Officials reported three adults have been displaced after a Saturday morning mobile home fire.
Officials reported three adults have been displaced after a Saturday morning mobile home fire.(Kershaw County Fire Service)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials reported three adults have been displaced after a Saturday morning mobile home fire.

At 12:41 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 7, The Kershaw County Fire Service and the Lugoff Fire Department were alerted of a mobile house fire on the 200 Block Watts Hill Road.

When fire crews arrived, flames were seen coming from inside the home. Engine 13 arrived and crews began to bring the fire under control said fire officials.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the American Red Cross was notified to assist with the three displaced adults.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Reid
Iredell County pool contractor arrested again
Brandi Lee Floyd
Deputies: Woman arrested after shooting boyfriend at Catawba County home
Deputies said a man was shot and killed by a family member inside the Ladera subdivision on...
Man shot, killed in Union County neighborhood, relative arrested
At least four vehicles, all Kias or Hyundais were either damaged or stolen in Gaston County...
Documents: At least 4 vehicles damaged, stolen within 2-mile span in Gastonia
CMS said four students were involved.
Fight breaks out at North Mecklenburg High School football game

Latest News

Traffic alert
Troopers: I-40 West reopen following fatal crash
#TeamMolly captain Molly Grantham is ready for #PinkCupcakeCLT
Pink Cupcake Walk: Breast cancer survivors, thrivers and fighters celebrated at Truist Field
The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Elgin Friday.
Friday afternoon earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Keonta Chambers, 20 of Statesville, was wanted for eight (8) outstanding felony warrants...
Statesville High football game postponed after police respond to ‘several incidents’ in parking lot