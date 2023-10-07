Statesville High football game postponed after police respond to “several incidents” in parking lot

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Friday night football game at Statesville High School was postponed after police had to respond to several incidents in the school parking lot.

According to a press release, it happened during the Statesville vs West Iredell High game.

Statesville Police say that during the game, officers on special assignment observed Keonta Chambers, 20, of Statesville, who was wanted for eight (8) outstanding felony warrants related to a shooting incident on September 4, 2023. The shooting incident occurred at 212 Forest Hollow, injuring a 14-year-old. Chambers was apprehended without any further incident and is currently being held at the Iredell County Jail without bond for the outstanding warrants.

While arresting Chambers, police say they observed marijuana and an open container of alcohol beside Shabaz Lovette, 28 of Statesville, who was seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, uncovering a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine in a bag concealed between the legs of Noel Alexander, 23 of Statesville, who was in the back seat.

According to the report, as officers attempted to take Alexander into custody, he tried to run away, leading to a foot pursuit by officers. Alexander was taken into custody after the deployment of a taser. Alexander has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and resisting arrest.

Lovette was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of an open container.

Shortly after these arrests, the Statesville Police Department received information regarding a potential threat on social media involving the use of a firearm targeting individuals from West Iredell. As a precautionary measure, officers notified school officials, leading to the decision to cancel the football game.

Officers, with the assistance of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, ensured the safe and orderly evacuation of all attendees from the stadium, and the situation was resolved without incident.

The Iredell-Statesville School released the following statement:

“Iredell-Statesville Schools will always put safety first,” stated Superintendent Dr. Jeff James. “I find it disheartening that even the sanctity of community under Friday night lights is threatened by the escalating hate in our society. I am proud of our security system, the Statesville Police Department, and WTSA for ensuring all students and spectators were safe. I hate it for our fans, students, and community that we could not finish the game.”

The Statesille vs. West Iredell game will be completed on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. at Statesville High School without spectators.

“The Statesville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident,” said Statesville Police. “We encourage anyone with additional information to come forward and contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.