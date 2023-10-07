Shattering the Silence at “Into The Light” Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, October 14th, Rowan County United Way will put a spotlight on the darkness surrounding suicide and mental health through their Into The Light Suicide & Mental Health Awareness Walk. As one of the organization’s top funding priority areas, proceeds raised for the event will support local, accessible mental health treatment programs and services.

Last year, 4,512 Rowan County residents received effective family support for mental health and substance use disorders through United Way funded programs. “Suicide, mental health and substance use are often co-occurring and can be life-threatening,” says Jenny Lee, Executive Director.

Katelin Rice, who lost her father, Johnny Rice, to suicide, is also selling t-shirts with her sisters in honor of him. The t-shirts include the quote, “tell them you love them”, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Into The Light. T-shirts are $25 and are available for pick up or delivery. Those interested can order by emailing Katelin Rice at katelinrice92@gmail.com.

In addition to raising awareness, the event allows participants to honor those lost through memorials or donations at www.runsignup.com.

As the sun rises, participants will walk together as memorials are recognized. A short program will immediately follow the walk, where resources will be shared and an open forum will be offered for individuals to share their stories.

The Into The Light walk will be held from 7:20-8:30 AM at Catawba College’s Shuford Stadium with day of registration available between 6:15-7:00 AM for $30. Breakfast will be served upon arrival. Early registration is available for $25 until October 13th at 12:00 PM on www.runsignup.com or by calling 704-633-1802. There is no charge for children age 5 and under, and each participant will receive a free t-shirt and bracelet.

Along with lead sponsor, Innospec, other sponsors for Into The Light include: Cheerwine; Novant Health; David Post; Vaya Health; Catawba College; Carter Law Group; Daymark Recovery Services; Rowan County Public Health Department; One Love Periodic Services, Inc.; Blue Bears Touchdown Club; Busby & Webb Orthodontics; Patterson Farm Inc.; Wideman’s Family Catering; Lee-Woolard Family; Civitan Club of Salisbury and Uwharrie Dash.

For more information, please visit www.rowanunitedway.org or call 704-633-1802. Follow Rowan County United Way on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

