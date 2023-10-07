Salisbury Police announce results of major drug investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department has announced the results of a major drug investigation that led to more than a dozen arrests, as well as seized drugs, guns, and cash.

On Monday, October 2, the Salisbury Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with the assistance from China Grove Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office concluded a five-month project that targeted street level narcotic dealers.

The following items were seized during the project:

46.5 grams of crack cocaine, 81.9 grams of heroin, 56 various types of pills, 34.4 grams of methamphetamine, 2 guns, $1569.05 in cash, and two vehicles

The following individuals have been arrested or have outstanding warrants due to their actions during this operation:

Samuel Jamond McCluney, 35, charged with the following: 2 counts of trafficking opium or heroin, sell of schedule II drugs, 2 counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I drugs.

McCluney was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $700,000 bond

Larry Victor McCluney, 68, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for selling drugs, conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin. Bond was set at $3000.

Anthony Lashawn Brown, 49, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for selling drugs, conspiracy to sell/deliver drugs. Bond was set at $15,000.

Andra Lavar Black, 41, was charged with four counts of trafficking opium/heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for drug sales. Bond was set at $600,000.

Brian Keith White, 52, was charged with selling drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with the intent to sell/deliver drugs. Bond was set at $76,000.

Sineka Jerome Miller, 44, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver drugs. Bond was set at $2500.

Brandon McFarland-Jones, 28, charged with felony drug possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver drugs, sell/deliver drugs, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for drug sales, and conspiracy to sell/deliver drugs. Bond was set at $50,000.

Antwan Lavar Howard, 41, was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, three counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for drug sales, one count of selling schedule II drugs, one count of possession with the intent to sell/deliver drugs. Bond was set at $355,000.

Debra Maria Grant, 67, charged with one count of drug sales, possession with the intent to sell/deliver drugs. Bond was set at $10,000.

Kapetra Monique Lyerly, 41, is wanted on charges including three counts of drug sales, three counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver drugs, conspiracy to sell/deliver drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon.

John Smith McCombs IV, 34, is wanted on charges including two counts of drug sales, two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver drugs, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Brian Allen Erdman, 47, is wanted for one count of selling drugs and one count of possession with the intent to sell/deliver drugs.

Kenneth Aundra Bolt, 57, is wanted for one count of selling drugs.

Search Warrants were executed at 507 Park Ave, Salisbury and 214 East Broad St, East Spencer. The following individuals were arrested at one of the above locations due to charges unrelated to the operation:

Calvin Ellison, 54, was charged with a parole violation ad one count of obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond was set at $15,000.

Christopher Dale Pelmear, 57, was charged with one count of identity theft. Bond was set at $6000.

Waler Lee Daughtery, Jr., charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $1000.

Christy Joveda Adair, 47, charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $2500.

Kiarra Shawntell Ellis was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and given a citation.

In a press release the Salisbury Police Department expressed “thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies that were involved in making this operation a success.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.