PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pink Cupcake Walk: Celebrate Survivors, Thrivers and Fighters at Truist Field

Proceeds will help local people battling metastatic breast cancer.
Pink Cupcake Walk 2022: There's still time to join our team!
Pink Cupcake Walk 2022: There's still time to join our team!(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The third annual Pink Cupcake Walk kicks off today!

Starting at 9:30 a.m., breast cancer survivors, thrivers, fighters, friends and family can join together for the 10 a.m. walk at Truist Park.

It’s simple: Walk four 1/4-mile laps and for every lap you walk, you get a delicious cupcake from four local bakeries! The laps are meant for all ages and Speed for Need will be there with their chariots to help people going through treatment.

Afterward, there’s a presentation focused on breast cancer Survivors, Thrivers and Fighters (fighters being those going through metastatic breast cancer).

The event ends with the Survivor, Thriver and Fighter lap.

WBTV started the event in 2021 as a way to team up with a local charity helping people in the Charlotte community -- Go Jen Go, in this case.

They provide financial support with housing, utility bills, transportation, groceries and other necessities for those battling breast cancer. Now, Go Jen Go donates about $20,000 to 70 local families.

Proceeds from the Pink Cupcake Walk will help Go Jen Go! continue to help local families battling breast cancer.

Submit your photos from the 2023 Pink Cupcake Walk by clicking HERE and be sure to use the hashtag #PinkCucakeWalk.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Reid
Iredell County pool contractor arrested again
Brandi Lee Floyd
Deputies: Woman arrested after shooting boyfriend at Catawba County home
Deputies said a man was shot and killed by a family member inside the Ladera subdivision on...
Man shot, killed in Union County neighborhood, relative arrested
At least four vehicles, all Kias or Hyundais were either damaged or stolen in Gaston County...
Documents: At least 4 vehicles damaged, stolen within 2-mile span in Gastonia
Elijah Donato
Former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member arrested for alleged sexual crimes

Latest News

Ava Reece
‘A happy young lady’: Ava Reece now in middle school, a healthy 12-year-old
Thursday marks 30 years since the line-of-duty deaths of CMPD officers John Burnette and Andy...
CMPD remembers Charlotte officers killed in the line of duty 30 years ago
The organization began in 1973 as Cabarrus Ambulance Service, employing 13 people.
New EMS headquarters to improve Cabarrus Co. community safety
Goodman, a member of the R&B group Metal Roze, was also known by the stage name “Unique.”
Family of Raymond Goodman pushing for justice 1 year after his murder