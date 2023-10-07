Pink Cupcake Walk: Celebrate Survivors, Thrivers and Fighters at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The third annual Pink Cupcake Walk kicks off today!

Starting at 9:30 a.m., breast cancer survivors, thrivers, fighters, friends and family can join together for the 10 a.m. walk at Truist Park.

It’s simple: Walk four 1/4-mile laps and for every lap you walk, you get a delicious cupcake from four local bakeries! The laps are meant for all ages and Speed for Need will be there with their chariots to help people going through treatment.

Afterward, there’s a presentation focused on breast cancer Survivors, Thrivers and Fighters (fighters being those going through metastatic breast cancer).

The event ends with the Survivor, Thriver and Fighter lap.

WBTV started the event in 2021 as a way to team up with a local charity helping people in the Charlotte community -- Go Jen Go, in this case.

They provide financial support with housing, utility bills, transportation, groceries and other necessities for those battling breast cancer. Now, Go Jen Go donates about $20,000 to 70 local families.

Proceeds from the Pink Cupcake Walk will help Go Jen Go! continue to help local families battling breast cancer.

Submit your photos from the 2023 Pink Cupcake Walk by clicking HERE and be sure to use the hashtag #PinkCucakeWalk.

