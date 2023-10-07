Myers Park rattles off 4th straight victory with 32-16 win over Ardrey Kell
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the old cliché goes, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
Myers Park is putting its 0-3 start firmly in the rearview mirror after winning its 4th-straight game Friday night.
The Mustangs (4-3, 2-0) topped Ardrey Kell (4-3, 1-1) 32-16 at Purcell Stadium in Charlotte.
Next up, Myers Park stays home to face Olympic while Ardrey Kell returns home to face first-place South Mecklenburg.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.