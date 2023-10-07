PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man finishes horseback ride to raise awareness for mental health in Horry County

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Matt Perella and his loyal animals finished the journey of a lifetime in the Grand Strand.

After suffering from what he calls a mid-life crisis, Perella said he felt like he had nowhere to turn.

“I felt like the only way out was to take my life,” said Perella.

Perella said the only thing that saved his life was his horse Buck and his dog Raffe. They inspired him to travel for nearly 200 days from the West Coast to the East Coast, on a journey to find himself.

His horse Buck is 17 years old and has trotted across several states.

“My animals are my purpose in life right now,” said Perella. “I wake up for them. That’s it.”

Perella is a Marine Veteran and quickly realized on his trip that many of his colleagues are also struggling with mental health issues and PTSD.

“I used to get super mad at them. I never understood until there I was myself,” said Perella.

His mission now is to open his own retreat, The Righteous Life Rescue Ranch in North Carolina. The ranch will not only save people but will also be a safe haven for animals.

“This ranch is designed for mental health rehabilitation,” said Perella. “Not just for the veterans or other people but for animals as well.”

During his ride, Perella said his horse has already helped to save lives.

One woman, Judy Speck has followed the team’s journey since the beginning. As the team crossed through Horry County, she finally got to meet her heroes and brought Buck treats.

“My fiancé has PTSD, and I’ve been trying to find a way to raise awareness,” said Speck “I was like man, this is crazy.”

Perella’s journey is not over. Because he’s a Marine, Perella said he has to ride to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for bragging rights.

If you’re suffering, Perella said, “Tomorrow is a new day and it does get better.”

You can help and donate to Perella’s rescue ranch here.

