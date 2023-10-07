PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kings Mountain scores 21-unanswered points to top South Point 28-14

By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight week, the South Point Red Raiders couldn’t hold on to a lead against a Cleveland County powerhouse.

Seven days after blowing a 21-point halftime lead against Crest, South Point fell to Kings Mountain 28-14 after leading 14-7 in the third quarter.

With the win, Kings Mountain (7-0, 4-0) remains tied for first place in the Big South conference with Crest. The Mountaineers face Cramer at home next week.

South Point (3-4, 1-3) stays at home next week to face Ashbrook.

