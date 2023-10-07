Iredell Co.: Deadly crash shuts down portion of Interstate 40, troopers say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Interstate 40 is shut down due to a fatal accident, North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported.

The I-40 West near mile marker 146 was closed Saturday afternoon by 1 p.m. According to troopers, the closure is expected to last at least an hour.

Troopers are detouring traffic shortly before the exit and then back onto I-40.

This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.