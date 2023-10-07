PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hough tops West Charlotte 23-7 to remain unbeaten in Queen City Conference play

By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - In a battle of 3-0 teams in Queen City Conference play, Hough came out on top over West Charlotte to take sole possession of first place in the conference standings with three games left in the regular season.

The Huskies (6-1, 4-0) beat the Lions (6-1, 3-1) 23-7 for their sixth-straight win following a season-opening loss to Byrnes.

West Charlotte came into this game averaging just over 34 points per game. The Hough defense held them to just one score, a second quarter touchdown.

Next up, Hough has another tough conference showdown on the road against Mallard Creek. West Charlotte returns home to take on Harding.

