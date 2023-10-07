Heather Kann joins Town of Spencer staff as Finance Officer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Heather Kann has joined the Town of Spencer as its new Finance Officer. She brings over 25 years of professional experience in both the private and public sectors.

As part of the leadership team in Spencer’s Town Hall, Kann is responsible for the Town’s finances and fiscal control activities, including oversight of the Town’s budget, purchasing, accounting, general revenue collection, and payroll operations.

“I am excited to serve as the Finance Officer for Spencer,” said Kann. “There is growth on the horizon, and I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to such an important chapter in the Town’s history.”

Finance Officers across the state are tasked with following local and statewide municipal finance procedures and laws, including complying with requirements of the North Carolina Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act and regulations of the North Carolina Local Government Commission. For over 90 years, these protocols have helped local governments in North Carolina lead the United States in providing essential services to communities through strong financial condition and good government.

Town Manager Peter Franzese noted that she fits in well with the Town’s small staff and is well-suited to this important role. “Heather has been a great addition to our team here in Spencer,” he said. “She is well-prepared for this key position, and is committed to ongoing professional development to continue enhancing her knowledge and skills in local government finance.”

He also expressed appreciation for the Town’s staff and finance consultant who have helped through this period transition. “Christie Hutchinson on our staff and John Sofley, who serves as a consultant to the town, have been indispensable while we worked to fill this role,” he added. “Christie has gone above and beyond over the past few years, and John has been an enormous support to our staff and elected officials.”

She holds a bachelor of business management and information systems degree from Catawba College, and has served in progressively responsible roles in three organizations over the past 27 years, including cash management specialist, accountant, and senior accountant.

Kann shared that as a lifelong North and South Carolinian she considers herself a Carolina girl. She and her husband, Jeff, have raised four children and the youngest started her first year at UNC Charlotte this fall. She describes laughter is her favorite pastime and enjoys serving with her Nazareth Community Church family through the events team and missionary trips. Other favorite hobbies include playing board games with friends and family, listening to live music, and traveling.

