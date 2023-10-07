Fight breaks out at North Mecklenburg High School football game

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fight broke out at the concession stand at North Mecklenburg High School’s football game Friday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS said four students were involved. The game, which was against West Mecklenburg High School, ended five minutes early.

No further information has been released.

