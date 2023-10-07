PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
City of Kannapolis new water tank under construction

Location is off I-85 at exit 65
The water in the tank will supply the new Kannapolis Crossing and Overlook 85 Industrial Park...
The water in the tank will supply the new Kannapolis Crossing and Overlook 85 Industrial Park projects as well as other future developments.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has a new water tank under construction. It is located at Exit 65 off I-85.

When completed it will be over 200 feet tall and hold over 300,000 gallons of water.

The water in the tank will supply the new Kannapolis Crossing and Overlook 85 Industrial Park projects as well as other future developments coming to this area of Kannapolis.

The new water tank will also allow the City to have additional water supplies in case of fires or other emergencies in the U.S. 29 and Old Beatty Ford Road areas.

