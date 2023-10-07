PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte Motor Speedway names 2023 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship winner

Jackson Rush receives the Jimmie Johnson scholarship on Friday, Oct. 6 during Charlotte Motor...
Jackson Rush receives the Jimmie Johnson scholarship on Friday, Oct. 6 during Charlotte Motor Speedway’s STEAM Expo, kicking off the Bank of America ROVAL ™ 400 weekend.(CMS Photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - In a prelude to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, University of North Carolina at Charlotte standout freshman, Jackson Rush, was named the recipient of the Charlotte Motor Speedway Jimmie Johnson Scholarship.

Rush, a Concord native, is pursuing a degree in exercise science at UNC Charlotte, having graduated with distinction from Northwest Cabarrus High School. This outstanding achievement has secured him a $4,800 scholarship to empower his academic pursuits.

In 2020, Johnson’s final season as a full-time Cup Series driver, Charlotte Motor Speedway established a legacy 10-year scholarship fund as part of its tribute to the illustrious seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. The fund is dedicated to benefiting the youth of Cabarrus County by offering annual scholarships of $4,800 each to deserving students who want to pursue a career in fitness, nutrition or exercise within the realm of motorsports.

“After dealing with an arthritis diagnosis and feeling the benefits of physical therapy firsthand, I have no doubt that I will succeed working in that field because of my personal experience and success story,” Rush said. “Earning a scholarship such as this one is a huge personal achievement for me; moreover, it will lessen the financial burden on my family.”

Rush not only graduated as the valedictorian of his high school class but was also an active member of the Honor Society and the National Beta Club. These organizations are dedicated to fostering academic achievement, character, leadership and service among students.

Johnson, a legendary figure in the world of NASCAR, boasts an incredible legacy at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with four victories in the Bank of America 500 (2004, 2005, 2009, 2016), four NASCAR All-Star Race wins (2003, 2006, 2012, 2013), and four triumphs in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2014). Earlier this year, it was announced that he, alongside longtime crew chief Chad Knaus and renowned racer Donnie Allison, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Reid
Iredell County pool contractor arrested again
Brandi Lee Floyd
Deputies: Woman arrested after shooting boyfriend at Catawba County home
Deputies said a man was shot and killed by a family member inside the Ladera subdivision on...
Man shot, killed in Union County neighborhood, relative arrested
At least four vehicles, all Kias or Hyundais were either damaged or stolen in Gaston County...
Documents: At least 4 vehicles damaged, stolen within 2-mile span in Gastonia
Elijah Donato
Former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member arrested for alleged sexual crimes

Latest News

The water in the tank will supply the new Kannapolis Crossing and Overlook 85 Industrial Park...
City of Kannapolis new water tank under construction
Keonta Chambers, 20 of Statesville, was wanted for eight (8) outstanding felony warrants...
Statesville High football game postponed after police respond to “several incidents” in parking lot
The shooting happened on West W.T. Harris Boulevard around 5:40 p.m.
One dead after north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
WBTV began an investigation into Sun Fun Pools owner Tim Reid back in July.
Iredell County pool contractor arrested again